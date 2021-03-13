Mutual Advisors LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Fidelity Value Factor ETF worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 992,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,370,000 after purchasing an additional 13,323 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 222,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after acquiring an additional 128,238 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 166,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,016,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,731,000.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.28. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,780. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.12. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.89 and a fifty-two week high of $44.49.

