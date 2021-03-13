Mutual Advisors LLC Has $1.52 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 277,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,771,000 after buying an additional 7,832 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.80.

NYSE:LLY traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $204.37. 63,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,471,369. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.15. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $117.06 and a one year high of $218.00. The company has a market cap of $195.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 56.29%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 555,284 shares of company stock valued at $106,132,302 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

