Mutual Advisors LLC Has $1.98 Million Holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,392 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,025,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,694,000 after purchasing an additional 255,421 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $480,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000.

Shares of PGF opened at $18.71 on Thursday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $19.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.69 and its 200-day moving average is $18.86.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

