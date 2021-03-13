Mutual Advisors LLC Has $2.11 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 566,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,600,000 after buying an additional 12,612 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $519,000. Capital One Financial Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 484,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,548,000 after buying an additional 73,061 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter.

EFAV stock opened at $72.37 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.13.

