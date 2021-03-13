Mutual Advisors LLC Has $2.16 Million Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,564,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,023,000 after buying an additional 479,499 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,686,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 209,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,121,000 after buying an additional 12,560 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 204,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,671,000 after buying an additional 23,559 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 167,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,122,000 after buying an additional 15,038 shares during the period.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $113.51 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $61.89 and a 12-month high of $113.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.55 and its 200-day moving average is $96.39.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

