Mutual Advisors LLC Has $2.28 Million Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,835 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 328,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 61,746 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 145,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 9,681 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 117,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,214,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $173,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $14.86 on Thursday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $15.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.92.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

