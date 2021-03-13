Mutual Advisors LLC Has $2.33 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,761 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 6,233 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $107.78 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $110.47. The stock has a market cap of $126.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.04 and its 200-day moving average is $96.35.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.26.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

