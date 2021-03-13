Mutual Advisors LLC Has $2.60 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 172.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 270,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,675,000 after purchasing an additional 170,962 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,320,000. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 203.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 165,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,020,000 after buying an additional 111,239 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,335,000 after buying an additional 64,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 926,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,735,000 after buying an additional 53,607 shares in the last quarter.

SKYY opened at $96.42 on Thursday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $112.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.84 and its 200-day moving average is $92.80.

