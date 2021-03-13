Mutual Advisors LLC Has $3.12 Million Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,924 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 29.4% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.7% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 118,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 15,229 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 377,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,734,000 after purchasing an additional 17,883 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.7% during the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Finally, AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.2% during the third quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMY opened at $60.93 on Thursday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $45.76 and a one year high of $67.16. The company has a market cap of $136.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -553.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

