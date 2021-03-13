Mutual Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 53.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,672 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 248.1% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period.

EFG opened at $99.46 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.01 and a 200 day moving average of $96.30. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

