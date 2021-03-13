Mutual Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,376 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $3,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 17,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 36,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000.

ACWI stock opened at $94.13 on Thursday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $53.31 and a 52 week high of $96.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.98 and its 200 day moving average is $89.34.

