Mutual Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 40.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,138 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 5,480 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,747,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,889,456,000 after acquiring an additional 145,251 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,032,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,294,422,000 after acquiring an additional 283,952 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,639,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $995,509,000 after acquiring an additional 99,912 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,639,959 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $579,445,000 after acquiring an additional 90,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,179,567 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $467,691,000 after acquiring an additional 290,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.07.

Shares of MCD traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $211.74. The company had a trading volume of 61,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,239,889. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $231.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $210.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.10.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

