Mutual Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGC. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

MGC opened at $139.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.88. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $77.64 and a 1 year high of $140.53.

