Mutual Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,765 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LGL Partners LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 27,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.79. The stock had a trading volume of 246,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,590,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $119.72 billion, a PE ratio of -66.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $78.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.83 and its 200-day moving average is $66.75.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.22.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

