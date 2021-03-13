Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 489 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,361,000. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,447,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2,911.6% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 17,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 16,596 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWV stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $236.68. 3,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,153. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $126.00 and a 1 year high of $238.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $232.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.87.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

