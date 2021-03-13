Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 5,655 Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 89.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,655 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 105.7% during the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 235,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,215,000 after buying an additional 121,029 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 194,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,321,000 after buying an additional 92,455 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,389,000 after buying an additional 48,736 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after buying an additional 27,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after buying an additional 22,168 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $99.07. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,927. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $100.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.02.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

