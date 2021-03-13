Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 8,301 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,409,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,038,000 after purchasing an additional 381,763 shares during the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 2,288,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,847,000 after acquiring an additional 124,585 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,462,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,324,000 after acquiring an additional 153,696 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 988,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,791,000 after buying an additional 105,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 805,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,384,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $51.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.36 and its 200 day moving average is $51.42. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $51.27 and a twelve month high of $51.99.

