Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MO. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 142,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,550,000 after buying an additional 61,242 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 11.7% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 66,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 163,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MO stock opened at $48.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.27 and its 200 day moving average is $41.37. The stock has a market cap of $89.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $48.44.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.52%.

MO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.58.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

