Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 129.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,607,000 after purchasing an additional 59,403 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 97,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,735,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,424,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MBB stock opened at $108.92 on Thursday. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.79 and a fifty-two week high of $111.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.01.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

