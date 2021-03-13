Mutual Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTUM. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,149,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,206,000 after buying an additional 95,973 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,975,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,166,000 after acquiring an additional 52,965 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,511,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,784,000 after acquiring an additional 108,948 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,360,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,040,000 after acquiring an additional 64,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,355,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,821,000 after acquiring an additional 52,501 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:MTUM opened at $157.17 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $113.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.77.

