Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 1,283 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $5,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 259.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 812.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.68. 8,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,301. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $100.31 and a 12-month high of $113.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.20.

Recommended Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.