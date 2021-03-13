Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 20,260 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 56.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,260 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 77.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,160,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,334,296,000 after buying an additional 6,162,161 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,421,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,959,301,000 after buying an additional 3,998,093 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 91.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,958,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $482,993,000 after buying an additional 1,416,956 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,294,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $519,651,000 after buying an additional 945,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,064,000.

NASDAQ TLT opened at $140.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.50 and a 200-day moving average of $154.72. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $136.61 and a 1-year high of $172.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

