Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 2,199 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,199 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,150,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,291,000 after purchasing an additional 47,430 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 760,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,258,000 after purchasing an additional 11,642 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 206,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 133,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,300,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,815,000 after purchasing an additional 13,695 shares during the period.

Shares of VHT traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $226.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,048. The business has a fifty day moving average of $230.13 and a 200-day moving average of $217.32. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $138.11 and a 12 month high of $237.28.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

