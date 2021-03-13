Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 23,240 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 50.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,240 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FTEC. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 155.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 19.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the third quarter worth $204,000.

Shares of FTEC stock opened at $103.73 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.43. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $53.00 and a 12-month high of $113.00.

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.