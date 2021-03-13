Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 33,563 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 63.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,563 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $963,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.9% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $70,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

BLV stock opened at $99.33 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.22. Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $90.70 and a 52-week high of $117.98.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.