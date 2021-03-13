Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 4,185 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,185 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 7,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $325,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 34,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 566.2% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 11,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,814,000 after purchasing an additional 16,572 shares during the last quarter. 5.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $71.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $49.24 and a 1 year high of $75.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.12 and a 200-day moving average of $69.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $3.41. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 32.65%. Research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a $0.9494 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 30.08%.

NVO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

