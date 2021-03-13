Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 52,824 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 75.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,824 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 118,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $384,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 238,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,358,000 after purchasing an additional 28,966 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 321,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,586,000 after purchasing an additional 126,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grand Central Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,347,000.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.51 on Thursday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $110.14 and a one year high of $112.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.57.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.