Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 8,920 Shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its position in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,920 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Icahn Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $562,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Icahn Enterprises by 34.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Icahn Enterprises during the third quarter worth $3,827,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Icahn Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Icahn Enterprises by 11.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. 97.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IEP. TheStreet raised shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

In related news, Director A B. Krongard purchased 19,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.01 per share, with a total value of $983,727.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 90.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Icahn Enterprises stock opened at $60.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.42 and a 200-day moving average of $53.34. The stock has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.00. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 52-week low of $34.00 and a 52-week high of $69.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a current ratio of 6.43.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.08. Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 19.30% and a negative net margin of 24.19%. Equities research analysts predict that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post -8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -152.96%.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, and home fashion businesses in the United States and Internationally. The company's Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds.

