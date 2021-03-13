Naka Bodhi Token Hits One Day Volume of $28,295.00 (NBOT)

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Naka Bodhi Token has a market cap of $2.19 million and approximately $28,295.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Naka Bodhi Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0313 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Naka Bodhi Token has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.36 or 0.00446156 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.48 or 0.00061174 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00050607 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.28 or 0.00090223 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00067575 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $315.66 or 0.00515183 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Naka Bodhi Token Token Profile

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Naka Bodhi Token’s official message board is medium.com/@nakachain . Naka Bodhi Token’s official website is www.nakachain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

Buying and Selling Naka Bodhi Token

