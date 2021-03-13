Namecoin (NMC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $23.16 Million

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One Namecoin coin can now be bought for about $1.57 or 0.00002564 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Namecoin has a total market cap of $23.16 million and approximately $132,584.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Namecoin has traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,311.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $596.92 or 0.00973587 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.04 or 0.00363778 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00027137 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000793 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000251 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000392 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Namecoin

NMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

