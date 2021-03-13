NanoFlex Power Co. (OTCMKTS:OPVS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

NanoFlex Power Co. (OTCMKTS:OPVS) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 52.2% from the February 11th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 511,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
NanoFlex Power stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,772. NanoFlex Power has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05.
NanoFlex Power Company Profile
