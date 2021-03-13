NanoFlex Power Co. (OTCMKTS:OPVS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

NanoFlex Power Co. (OTCMKTS:OPVS) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 52.2% from the February 11th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 511,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NanoFlex Power stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,772. NanoFlex Power has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05.

NanoFlex Power Company Profile

NanoFlex Power Corporation researches, develops, commercializes, and licenses photovoltaic technologies that enable thin film solar products. The company has worldwide license and right to sublicense intellectual property resulting from its sponsored research programs, which have resulted in a portfolio of issued and pending U.S.

