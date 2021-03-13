Nanosonics Limited (OTCMKTS:NNCSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nanosonics Limited (OTCMKTS:NNCSF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 91,000 shares, an increase of 82.0% from the February 11th total of 50,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.8 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nanosonics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of Nanosonics stock remained flat at $$4.56 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 88 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.13. Nanosonics has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $6.17.

Nanosonics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of infection control and decontamination products and related technologies. The company manufactures and distributes the trophon ultrasound probe disinfector, and its associated consumables and accessories for reducing cross-contamination between patients and the spread of healthcare acquired infections.

