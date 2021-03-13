Nash (NEX) Price Tops $2.58

Nash (CURRENCY:NEX) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 13th. Over the last seven days, Nash has traded up 58.3% against the US dollar. One Nash coin can now be purchased for about $2.58 or 0.00004210 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nash has a market cap of $75.27 million and approximately $737,480.00 worth of Nash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $273.96 or 0.00446850 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.32 or 0.00060876 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00050669 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00069194 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.24 or 0.00081953 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $313.53 or 0.00511401 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00011923 BTC.

About Nash

Nash’s launch date was October 25th, 2017. Nash’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,166,201 coins. Nash’s official Twitter account is @nashsocial

According to CryptoCompare, “Nash Exchange is a platform for cryptocurrency exchanges and payments. Users on this network are able to transact digital assets through an off-chain matching engine that allows trades across multiple blockchains, such as NEO or Ethereum. Nash Exchange has developed a crypto wallet extension where it is possible for the user to coordinate actions between NEX, Dapps (decentralized applications) and websites. The NEX token is a NEO-based cryptocurrency. It allows holders to claim a share of fees generated by the payment service and exchange. The NEX token was designed to improve holders rewards as the platform fees volume grow. What started as a renaming due to a legal case involving the NEX brand evolved into a full rebrand, to Nash. The “NEX” token will retain its ticker, now representing the name “Nash Exchange”. Chief designer Nathaniel Walpole was on hand to discuss the new logo and design philosophy, which is intended to imply “motion, speed, and approachability.” “

Buying and Selling Nash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

