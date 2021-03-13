National Bank of Greece S.A. (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

National Bank of Greece S.A. (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 311,100 shares, a decrease of 52.6% from the February 11th total of 656,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

OTCMKTS:NBGIF traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $2.88. 23,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,692. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day moving average of $1.93. National Bank of Greece has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $2.88.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded National Bank of Greece from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

National Bank of Greece SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Greece, the United Kingdom, North Macedonia, Romania, Cyprus, Malta, and Egypt. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate & Investment Banking, Special Assets Unit, Global Markets and Asset Management, Insurance, International Banking Operations, and Other segments.

