National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) & Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Financial Analysis

National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) and Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for National Express Group and Virgin Galactic, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Express Group 0 0 3 0 3.00 Virgin Galactic 0 5 4 0 2.44

Virgin Galactic has a consensus target price of $31.22, indicating a potential downside of 9.63%. Given Virgin Galactic’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Virgin Galactic is more favorable than National Express Group.

Profitability

This table compares National Express Group and Virgin Galactic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Express Group N/A N/A N/A Virgin Galactic N/A -55.55% -43.37%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares National Express Group and Virgin Galactic’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Express Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Virgin Galactic $3.78 million 2,141.94 -$210.93 million ($1.09) -31.70

National Express Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Virgin Galactic.

Volatility & Risk

National Express Group has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Virgin Galactic has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.5% of Virgin Galactic shares are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of Virgin Galactic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Virgin Galactic beats National Express Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Express Group

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services. The company also provides urban bus and transit services; scheduled coach services; and private hire, B2B, and commuter coach travel services. In addition, the company operates service areas and other transport-related businesses, such as fuel distribution; and offers student transportation and shuttle services. The company has a fleet of approximately 31,700 vehicles. National Express Group PLC was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc., an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space. In addition, it engages in the design and development, manufacturing, ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of spaceflight vehicles. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

