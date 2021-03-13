National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) Shares Purchased by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP owned 3.21% of National Western Life Group worth $24,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group in the third quarter worth $475,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 275.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in National Western Life Group by 13.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of National Western Life Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ NWLI opened at $233.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $203.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.47. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $237.80. The company has a market capitalization of $850.64 million, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.15.

National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and Acquired Businesses segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

