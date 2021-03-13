NativeCoin Price Tops $0.13 on Top Exchanges (N8V)

NativeCoin (CURRENCY:N8V) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 13th. NativeCoin has a market cap of $3.17 million and approximately $10.00 worth of NativeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NativeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NativeCoin has traded 24.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $145.29 or 0.00242520 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00010098 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00009330 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.56 or 0.00056013 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,375.86 or 0.02296597 BTC.

NativeCoin Coin Profile

N8V uses the hashing algorithm. NativeCoin’s total supply is 24,632,675 coins. The Reddit community for NativeCoin is /r/wsxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NativeCoin’s official website is www.n8vcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NativeCoin is a diverse cryptocurrency designed specifically for use in Tribal casinos and other Tribal enterprises (for example hotels, restaurants, gas stations, convenience stores, and shopping/food establishments inside casinos just to name a few). As more and more Tribes work to develop shopping centers, amusement/recreation centers, and entertainment venues, the need for a sovereign, secure, and liquid currency rises. NativeCoin is tailored to the emerging uses Tribes are creating in every sector of gaming and their other integrated Tribal enterprises. With NativeCoin, Tribes will not only be able to use, own, and invest in their own money supply but will also have the ability to host online gaming portals. Gaming on this scale translates to tens of millions of gaming enthusiasts who will be able to reach Tribal casinos which were previously unavailable to them. “

NativeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NativeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NativeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NativeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

