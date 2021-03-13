Navcoin (NAV) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $979,223.00

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00000813 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Navcoin has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. Navcoin has a total market cap of $35.50 million and $979,223.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000298 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000536 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00015879 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,213,466 coins. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin

Buying and Selling Navcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

