Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Short Interest Update

Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a decline of 50.2% from the February 11th total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of Nedbank Group stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.65. The stock had a trading volume of 5,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,407. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.66. Nedbank Group has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $9.72.

Nedbank Group Company Profile

Nedbank Group Limited, through its subsidiary, Nedbank Limited, provides various wholesale and retail banking services in South Africa and internationally. It offers personal banking solutions, including savings deposits and investment accounts; home and personal loans, student loans, vehicle finance products, private wealth finance solutions, overdrafts, and credit cards; and investment plans and services, financial and estate planning services, and wills and trust services, as well as professional banking, wealth management, non-resident and embassy banking, insurance, stock broking, and foreign exchange services.

