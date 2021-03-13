Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Short Interest Update

Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a decline of 50.2% from the February 11th total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of Nedbank Group stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.65. The stock had a trading volume of 5,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,407. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.66. Nedbank Group has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $9.72.
Nedbank Group Company Profile
