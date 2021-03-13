Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a growth of 81.7% from the February 11th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neovasc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neovasc in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neovasc by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 144,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 72,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Neovasc by 229.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 83,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Neovasc by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. 13.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCN opened at $1.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94. The company has a market cap of $38.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.58. Neovasc has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $3.88.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.36. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Neovasc will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Neovasc

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

