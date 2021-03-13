Nervos Network (CKB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $406.61 Million

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded up 18.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. In the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 56.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $406.61 million and approximately $63.57 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,874.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,887.11 or 0.03151766 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.08 or 0.00377592 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $588.85 or 0.00983474 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $233.12 or 0.00389342 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.39 or 0.00358073 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003412 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $149.98 or 0.00250491 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00021892 BTC.

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 31,245,518,142 coins and its circulating supply is 24,257,463,860 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org . Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

