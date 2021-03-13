NetEnt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NTNTY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in February

NetEnt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NTNTY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 11th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS NTNTY remained flat at $$19.93 during midday trading on Friday. NetEnt AB has a 12 month low of $3.44 and a 12 month high of $20.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.48.
