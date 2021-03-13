Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,095 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,799 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Netflix were worth $42,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 411.1% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Stumpf Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Netflix from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded Netflix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Netflix from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Netflix from $643.00 to $652.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $580.62.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,668,804.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 442,339 shares of company stock valued at $233,359,064. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $504.54 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $290.25 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29. The stock has a market cap of $223.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $543.60 and a 200-day moving average of $514.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

