Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Short Interest Up 115.3% in February

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 115.3% from the February 11th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NTIP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.29. The company had a trading volume of 18,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,478. The firm has a market cap of $79.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.25 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.24. Network-1 Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $4.00.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%.

In other Network-1 Technologies news, major shareholder Steven D. Heinemann sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total transaction of $82,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 585,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,201.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Steven D. Heinemann sold 54,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total value of $202,445.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 585,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,182,919.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 89,500 shares of company stock worth $324,227 in the last quarter. 30.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTIP. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Network-1 Technologies by 16.3% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 758,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 106,321 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Network-1 Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 689,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Network-1 Technologies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

Network-1 Technologies Company Profile

Network-1 Technologies, Inc develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owned 84 patents, including the remote power patent covering the delivery of power over Ethernet cables for the purpose of remotely powering network devices, such as wireless access ports, IP phones, and network based cameras; and the Mirror Worlds patent portfolio relating to foundational technologies that enable unified search and indexing, displaying, and archiving of documents in a computer system.

