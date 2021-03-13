Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) Short Interest Update

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a decrease of 54.5% from the February 11th total of 58,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBH. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NBH traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.58. 33,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,270. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $17.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.0624 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

