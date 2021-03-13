Neuromorphic.io (NMP) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,693.00

Neuromorphic.io (CURRENCY:NMP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. In the last seven days, Neuromorphic.io has traded down 43.4% against the dollar. One Neuromorphic.io token can now be bought for about $0.0151 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Neuromorphic.io has a market cap of $64,896.35 and approximately $1,693.00 worth of Neuromorphic.io was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $276.74 or 0.00462340 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.21 or 0.00062161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00049494 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00070141 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.79 or 0.00081509 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.43 or 0.00531995 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00011709 BTC.

Neuromorphic.io Profile

Neuromorphic.io’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,310,000 tokens. The official message board for Neuromorphic.io is medium.com/@neuromorphic_io . The official website for Neuromorphic.io is neuromorphic.io

