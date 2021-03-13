Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) by 809.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,805 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.60% of Neuronetics worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neuronetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,173,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its stake in Neuronetics by 76.5% in the third quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 521,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 225,923 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Neuronetics by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 289,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 18,511 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,100,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $875,000. Institutional investors own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 22,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $429,870.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,338,879.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gregory Harper sold 2,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $54,065.49. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 150,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,582.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,428 shares of company stock valued at $798,452 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STIM stock opened at $14.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.94. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $22.43. The firm has a market cap of $279.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 3.05.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $15.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.21 million. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 88.76% and a negative net margin of 61.44%. On average, research analysts forecast that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Neuronetics from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Neuronetics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Neuronetics from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neuronetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Neuronetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neuronetics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

