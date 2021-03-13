Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Stock Position Lifted by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of Nevro worth $12,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,525,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of Nevro by 107.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Nevro by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,654 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Nevro by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently commented on NVRO shares. Truist raised their target price on Nevro from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Nevro from $203.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nevro from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Nevro in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Nevro from $177.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.38.

NVRO opened at $148.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of -54.64 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.83. Nevro Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $65.05 and a fifty-two week high of $188.14.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.12. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 30.25% and a negative net margin of 24.46%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nevro Corp. will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $127,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $375,323. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

