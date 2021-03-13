New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NPA) Short Interest Update

New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NPA) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, an increase of 96.4% from the February 11th total of 570,200 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NPA stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,575,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,660. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.91. New Providence Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $25.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NPA. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of New Providence Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in New Providence Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in New Providence Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $327,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in New Providence Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in New Providence Acquisition in the third quarter worth $273,000. 63.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of space-based cellular broadband network. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Austin, Texas.

