New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 2,362 Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.11% of Krystal Biotech worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 295.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 241,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,480,000 after buying an additional 180,350 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,407,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,441,000 after purchasing an additional 210,428 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners bought a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $347,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $3,458,000. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Krystal Biotech from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jonestrading assumed coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.33.

KRYS opened at $84.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.18 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.19. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.08 and a 12 month high of $87.29.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.08. Analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

